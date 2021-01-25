Blackmoon Price Hits $0.0479 on Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $725.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.