BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.09 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.