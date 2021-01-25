BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,336,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

MSI stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

