BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 699,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 327,510 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

