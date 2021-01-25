BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $155.62 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

