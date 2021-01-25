BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,205.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $828,032.98 and $50,205.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

