Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $8.53 or 0.00025914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $66,390.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,416 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

