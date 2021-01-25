Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.