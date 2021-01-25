Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven received approval for its first drug, Nurtec in February 2020, which was a major boost. The migraine drug has shown promising results in studies and its orally dissolving formulation is likely to drive sales. The company has several other late-stage candidates in its pipeline with encouraging progress. Moreover, its agreements to boost pipeline are expected to drive growth. However, Biohaven is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nurtec. The company will likely face stiff competition as Nurtec targets a market with several established and big pharma companies. Any setback to its pipeline’s progress will also adversely impact the company’s prospects.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.91.

NYSE BHVN opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

