BIKI Price Hits $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, BIKI has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $878,834.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI token can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.