Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

