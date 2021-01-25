B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $24.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 751,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,234. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.