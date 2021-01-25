BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

