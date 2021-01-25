Berkshire Money Management Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BDEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.96. 11,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

