Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

