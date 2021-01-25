Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

AIR opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.74.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

