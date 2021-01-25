BEPRO Network (BEPRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $165,371.00

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $165,371.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

