Beowulf Market Capitalization Tops $13.15 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and $42,671.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00264983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.