Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,559,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

