Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $450.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

