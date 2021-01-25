Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.85.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Belden by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 253,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Belden by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Belden by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Belden by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

