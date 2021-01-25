Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

BDX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

