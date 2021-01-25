Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $544,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.85.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
