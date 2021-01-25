Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $544,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

