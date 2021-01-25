Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.81. 340,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,258. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.