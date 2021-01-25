Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 36.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

