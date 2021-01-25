Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CABGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

