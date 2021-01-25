Barclays Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.
NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
