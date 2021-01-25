Barclays Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

