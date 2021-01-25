BankUnited (BKU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) recently:

1/25/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – BankUnited was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/7/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $39.00.

12/17/2020 – BankUnited is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – BankUnited was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/7/2020 – BankUnited had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BKU traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. 9,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,564. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Get BankUnited Inc alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.