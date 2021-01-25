Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

BKNIY remained flat at $$5.68 during trading on Monday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

