Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 58.5% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

