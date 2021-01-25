Bank of America Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $225.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.00.
LLY stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.