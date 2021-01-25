Bank of America Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $225.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.00.

LLY stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

