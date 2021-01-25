Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 128,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 443,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.