Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 645 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.18. 692,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,227. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

