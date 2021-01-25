Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $101.33. 771,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $101.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

