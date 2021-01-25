Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 36 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 46.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.65. 155,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.45. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $451.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

