Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,414. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

