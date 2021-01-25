Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $261.20. The company had a trading volume of 971,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,918,666. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $706.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

