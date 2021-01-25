Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.16. 30,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

