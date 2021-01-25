Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.55. 37,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

