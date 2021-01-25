Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,786. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.