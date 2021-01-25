Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.05. 8,286,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,033,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Specifically, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.