B. Riley Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $73.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

ONTO opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.16 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $58.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

