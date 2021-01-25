Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZYO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of AZYO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

