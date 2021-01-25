Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 7,544 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $90.34 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26.

