Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,014 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCH. FMR LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,014 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

