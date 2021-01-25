Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,007 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.