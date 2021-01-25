Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $876,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

