Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $548.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.93 and a 200-day moving average of $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

