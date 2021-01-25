Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Sells $292,573.98 in Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $13.15 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYLA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

