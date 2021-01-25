Axie Infinity Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $39.97 million and $10.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

